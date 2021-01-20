Thief in law Revaz Kakhmazov, known in criminal circles as Rezo Lotkinsky, died at the age of 47. Victoria Gefter, editor of the Prime Crime news agency (IA), told Lente.ru about this.

According to her, an overdose of drugs became the cause of death of the authority holding the “common fund” of the colonies near Moscow.

In May 2019, a native of Tbilisi, Rezo Lotkinsky, was put on the international wanted list for extortion from convicts. According to the investigation, the thief in law and his 18 accomplices imposed tribute on the wealthiest prisoners. As soon as one of them violated the ban on drugs in the correctional institution, he was threatened with transfer to the caste of the abandoned. Then the prisoner for money was given the opportunity to talk on the phone with the thief in law himself, and Lotkinsky for a decent amount of money “forgave” the offender. The funds went to the card of the spouse of the kingpin Danielle Corleone.

The authority was tried four times: for theft and drugs. According to the investigation, he was crowned in 1994 with the participation of the leader of the Russian underworld, thief in law Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Molodoy) – at that time Lotkinsky was married to his stepdaughter. After a divorce from her, Rezo married Danielle Bondarenko, who later took the name Corleone.

The thief in law extended his influence to a number of Russian colonies and pre-trial detention centers, in particular, the pre-trial detention centers of the cities of the capital region – Zelenograd, Yegoryevsk and Kashira, correctional colonies (IK) No. 2 and No. 6 of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Russia in the Ryazan region, as well as IK No. 5 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Republic of Tatarstan.