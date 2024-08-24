Crime boss Rajik Nizhnevartovsky found dead in Moscow region

The body of the thief in law Rajidin Mikhraliev, known by the nickname Radzhik Nizhnevartovsky, was found in the Moscow region – presumably, he committed suicide. This is reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

It is specified that the body of the crime boss was found in the Druzhba dacha settlement of the Leninsky urban district. According to Mash, before his death, Nizhnevartovsky had a falling out with local representatives of the criminal community.

Mikhraliev has repeatedly come to the attention of law enforcement officers. On January 23, 2015, it was reported that in one of the restaurants in the center of Moscow, police officers detained seven thieves in law, including Radzhik Nizhnevartovsky, and operatives confiscated 2.9 grams of heroin from him. On January 28, 2014, Radzhik was already detained during a gathering of thieves in law, during which they planned to crown a new crime boss.