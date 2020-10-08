Thief-in-law Shalva Ozmanov, known in criminal circles as Kusya, was able to be prosecuted for occupying a high position in the criminal hierarchy thanks to tattoos. This was announced on Thursday, October 8, by Kommersant.

To analyze the image on the body of a thief in law, detained for intentionally causing grievous bodily harm, a forensic cultural examination was carried out. She confirmed that pistols on his chest, eight-pointed stars on his knees and collarbones, as well as crosses and spiders testify to Kusya’s belonging to the thieves’ environment.

Interrogated by investigators, operatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB of Russia, engaged in the development of criminal leaders, also confirmed that only a crowned thief has the right to make such tattoos – others in the zone for this can be killed or forced to cut images along with their skin. The second piece of evidence against Kusya, which led him to the zone, appeared immediately after his arrest in Moscow. After the authority was placed in pre-trial detention center No. 3 “Presnya”, the employees of the isolation ward intercepted the run – in it thieves in law informed all the prisoners and the guards of the pre-trial detention center that “their brother had arrived in the isolation ward” and he should be respected by following all his orders.

On October 7, it became known that Shalva Ozmanov was sentenced to 11 years in a strict regime colony for deliberately inflicting grievous bodily harm with the use of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons and occupying a high position in the criminal hierarchy.

Kusya is the grand-nephew of the main authority in Russia, Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Molodoy). He enjoys authority among people who adhere to a criminal ideology, his sphere of influence includes the Moscow Region and the Krasnodar Territory.