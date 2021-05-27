The Nizhny Novgorod Regional Court sentenced a member of a criminal group to 10 years in prison for occupying a high position in the criminal hierarchy. The agency “Nizhny Novgorod” was informed about this in the joint press service of the courts of general jurisdiction of the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The verdict was passed on May 26 to the thief in law Viktor Zharinov, known by the nickname Caesar. He was also found guilty of kidnapping. The authority will serve time in a strict regime colony. The court fined him one million rubles.

Two other defendants in the case received six and five years’ imprisonment for their participation in the abduction, respectively.

According to the investigation, Caesar, together with his accomplice Artur Harutyunyan (Arthur Bolshoi), in December 2018 were looking for a way to cash out the funds of the Nizhny Novgorod criminal common fund, which was then supervised by Zharinov. For this purpose, the company selected Dmitry Platonov and his partner Yuri Lopatin. Arthur Bolshoy transferred 13.2 million rubles through her accounts, but the financial monitoring service recognized the transactions as suspicious and blocked them. Then Caesar decided to change the owners of the company, for which Platonov and Lopatin were kidnapped. This was done by the third defendant Sergei Golubev, who attracted two more acquaintances.

During the interrogation, it turned out that the victim Platonov owed a large amount of money to the kidnappers, who had previously been his business partners. At the trial, Zharinov stated that he considered himself innocent, and his defense indicated that there was no evidence against him.

He took the highest position in the criminal community of the Nizhny Novgorod region in 2013, taking control of all the criminal flows in the region.