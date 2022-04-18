A thief died in an accident while fleeing in the car he had just stolen from a gas station. The incident occurred in San Antonio, Texas, in the United States.

According to Shirlene Hernández, the victim, a 72-year-old woman, was on her way to work last Monday as she usually did.

While she was at a gas station, a robber approached her and punched her in the face multiple times looking for her car keys.

“I can see that man in detail. I have the image of him in my mind. He is just there and he does not disappear, “the woman told ‘Fox 29’.

Although three men tried to stop the thief, he managed to escape from the gas station with Mrs. Hernández’s car, leaving her injured with multiple bruises on her face.

This is how Shirlene Hernández was left after the thief’s attacks. Photo: Screenshot ‘Fox 29’.

However, in full flight, the thief suffered an accident on Interstate 35 in San Antonio. The subject crashed the car into a truck and destroyed the entire windshield of the vehicle.

According to ‘Telemundo’, the thief, whose identity has not been known, died at the scene of the accident.

Although at first it was believed that it was a conventional vehicle accident, the authorities later discovered that the car and the subject involved were related to the theft that had occurred at the gas station on Interstate 35 in San Antonio, Texas.

‘I’m not happy about his death’

After learning of the death of the criminal, Hernández, a victim of the theft, stated that he is not happy about the accident suffered by the young man who took his vehicle.

In an interview with ‘Fox 29’, the woman stated: “There are many people who would say that what goes around comes around. Karma. I didn’t think that. It really saddened me because he died”.

It really saddened me because he died

Although she claimed that the deceased thief injured her, she assured that the lord forgave him and took him out of poverty and misery.

Now, Shirlene Hernandez is looking for help to get a new car. This is because she works on the other side of the city and cannot get around easily at 72 years old.

There is already a Gofundme campaign to help women.

For their part, the authorities are investigating how the accident occurred in which the thief died after stealing the vehicle.

