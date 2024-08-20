A criminal who broke into a house to rob was killed with pipes tonight in the Del Real neighborhood.

The burglar was surprised by the homeowner, an 81-year-old senior citizen, while he was taking tools from the front yard.

When surprised by the elderly man, the thief confronts him and grabs him by the neck so he doesn’t escape. They struggle and he bites him several times.

The noise alerted the son of the owner of the house, a 50-year-old man, who saw the fight and grabbed a pipe with which he hit the thief, leaving him motionless on the ground.

Municipal officers arrived at the scene, located on Cacamatzín and Popocatépetl streets, and requested medical assistance, but the medical institutions responded that they did not have units and this support never arrived, causing the beaten criminal to die on the spot.

In addition, municipal officers proceeded to arrest the owner’s son, who will be charged with homicide.

This case brought the number of intentional homicides to 50 in the statistics for the month of August.