Zapopan, Jalisco.- An assailant ended up wounded with a firearm and detained by police from Zapopanafter trying to rob a person who had just withdrawn money, however, he had an escort who prevented the crime.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., the authorities received a report of detonations of a firearm, at the intersection of Gabrielle D’annunzio and Lautrec streets, in Colonia Lomas Universidad.

Upon arrival at the site, Zapopan police located a man injured by a firearm in the arm, back and leg, as well as a subject carrying a pistol, who assured that an escort.

According to the Zapopan Police Station, it was an attempted armed robbery against a person who took cash from a Banbajío branch, however, the victim had an escort who injured the criminal.

The assailant was taken to an aid station, it is a 37-year-old subject, who according to the Zapopan Police, had a history of carrying a firearm and robbery.

The officers seized the pistol of the thief and the bodyguard, which was handed over to the Public Ministry, which opened the corresponding investigation.