Supermarkets are quite used to theft. But at Plus Schuldink in Almelo they recorded an insane scoop last week. A man squeezed through the ‘crate hole’ of the packaging machine and crawled inside over the conveyor belt. There he was caught.

Owner Richard Schuldink of the Plus supermarket is stunned. He takes another look at the video recording from the security camera. That really shows: a man is waiting for a while at the packaging machine for the automatic intake of empty bottles. In an unguarded moment he drops to his knees, squeezes through the hole where crates are normally placed and disappears inside on the conveyor belt.



Quote

Door was not locked on previous attempt. Now it is, so the thief crawled through the hole Richard Schuldink, owner Plus Eskerplein

The sequel of this sad movie takes place outside the cameras but is known. The man was caught in the bottle room by an employee. The rogue acrobat had already set up a pile of empty crates there. He planned to drag his loot back through the entrance door and then present the crates again via the conveyor belt. He wanted to cash the return slip with the not inconsiderable amount of deposit at the cash register.

Images to police

It didn’t get that far. After being caught, the man sprinted out of the supermarket. He knocked over another visitor and managed to escape. Police are reviewing the footage and are hoping to find the culprit.

According to Schuldink, an attempt had already been made to steal empty crates from the packaging. “Back then, we hadn’t locked the access door next to the machine. We did after that incident. Then the thief came up with the idea of ​​crawling through the hole. We have never experienced anything like this here.”