Thief Breaks Into Home, Stabbed By Owner

A man, not yet identified, he was stabbed in the night in Milan by the owner of the house after a fight. According to the reconstruction by the general prevention and public rescue office of the police headquarters, around 1.15 the injured man, hospitalised in intensive care out of danger of life at the Niguarda hospital, entered the apartment on the mezzanine floor of number 119 via MacMahon through a window. The owner, a 47-year-old Chinese man, was awakened by the noise and confronted the thief. During the struggle, the 47-year-old man stabbed the other man in the abdomen with a kitchen knife, who then dragged himself out into the street.

Thief breaks into house and is stabbed: self-defense hypothesis

A passerby noticed it and called the 112. The 118 emergency services and the Flying Squad police arrived on the scene. The injured man of North African origins has not yet been identified. The position of the homeowner is also being examined by the on-duty prosecutor Barbara Benzi, for whom the hypothesis of self-defense is being considered. It was the same person who hand over the knife when the police knocked on his door.