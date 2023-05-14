Argentina.- An alleged thief was arrested after jumping and breaking his ankles while trying to flee from the police in Santa Fe, Argentina.

The subject ended up arrested and with broken ankles after jumping from a third floor to evade the authorities who were chasing him in the city of Santa Fe.

According to local media, the man was a fugitive from justice for two months and was accused of robbing the family of Rodrigo Droopy Gomez, a former soccer player for the Unión Santa Fe team.

The suspect lived in a rented apartment under an assumed name, and jumped from the window of the house when he was about to be arrested.

His whereabouts were determined through telephone calls from the Santa Fe Criminal Investigation Agency, which went to look for him at a residence located in San Pedro.

When the policemen were about to catch him, the 23-year-old subject, who was bare-chested and barefoot, he threw himself into the void from a third floor.

Security cameras captured the moment when The man falls to the pavement and is left lying unable to get up.

Due to the impact, the ankles of the alleged thief were broken. and prevented him from fleeing, ending up arrested.