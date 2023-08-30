Fatal outcome had a man who entered a drugstore to steal. According to what was recorded on security cameras, he was unable to flee with the loot; he died in the same pharmacy.

The young man violated the security of a drugstore in Moscow, the capital of Russia. However, after accessing the establishment in the morning, the alarms were activated and the insurance was automatically reinforced.

Regardless, the man checked the cash register and other compartments. Hearing the alarms increase in volume, he panicked and tried to escape through the front door, but failed to open it.

So he decided to climb on a shelf to break the ceiling and a wall in order to run away faster. Despite his attempts, he unexpectedly cut his leg on glass and fell to the ground.

A lot of blood was coming out of the wound, so he tried again to force the front door, but he did not succeed. He sat up and slowly faded away until he was unconscious.

Doctors who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead., as reported by the local channel 112. Apparently, the subject would be under the influence of some psychoactive substance. Russian authorities are investigating the case.

‘Mommy help me’: thief gets trapped in a place he was robbing

An unexpected turn occurred in a robbery in Mexico when a local employee locked the offender in her pastry shop to prevent him from taking the loot.

“I am armed and it is worth it that you are recording me. Give me your phone anyway,” the offender is heard saying.

The victim took advantage of an oversight to leave the premises quickly and close the door. The noted thief panicked: “Mommy, help me, help me“. Thanks to the brave action of the employee, the man was captured in the Mexican municipality of San Francisco in Campeche.

The Tere Cazola pastry shop thanked the worker and gave her recognition: “We deeply respect her courage and dedication.”

