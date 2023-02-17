The thickest AMG Hammer you can imagine.

AMG is now part of Mercedes-Benz (it has been since 1999). Nowadays you can get an AMG version of almost every model. In addition to a full-fat Mercedes-AMG, you also have AMG light models such as the C43 and A35. And you also have the many AMG sports packages for regular Mercedes. That in itself is very cool, but it dilutes the value of the badge a bit.

The letters A, M and G used to stand for heavily modified cars. The peak was in the 1980s with the Hammers. A Hammer is a Mercedes-Benz E-Class of the W124 generation with a V8, even before Mercedes did it (in collaboration with Porsche).

Thickest AMG Hammer ever?

Very many have not been built, so it is logical that they are not offered for low prices. But the one you see here in the photos will most likely go for a very high price. It may be the thickest AMG Hammer ever.

The car started life in the 1980s as a 300 CE-24 (C124). Then the car went to Affalterbach where the ladies and gentlemen of AMG went wild. The car got a thick widebody, so that those wonderful three-piece AMG rims (OZ AMG Aero III) fit underneath. In addition, there are thicker bumpers, skirts and spoilers.

A lot has also changed from a technical point of view. The rear suspension was modified and a Torsen limited-slip differential was introduced. The highlight is of course the engine. That is a fully atmospheric 6 liter V8, good for 375 hp. With that you could reach 300 km / h. In the 80s!

Nautical Blue Metallic

This specific copy is perhaps the thickest AMG Hammer of all time. First the color: Nautical Blue Metallic. Usually they are black or gray. Not only the paint is blue, the rims are also blue, as is the entire interior.

The upholstery still looks like new. As if hardly anyone has taken a seat in those fat Recaros. This is partly due to the low mileage of 36,701 km.

You will not be surprised that the car was delivered in Japan. They love these kind of creations there. In 2022 the car was shipped to the US. Now – in 2023 – the car will be auctioned by Broad Arrow Auctions.

Interested? The estimate stands at $750,000 to $850,000. That’s a lot of money, but yes, find a second one.

Read more? These are the 11 coolest versions of the Mercedes W124!

This article Thickest AMG Hammer ever will be insanely expensive appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Thickest #AMG #Hammer #insanely #expensive