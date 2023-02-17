Pit26 Motorsports goes wild on the G-Wagen and comes with the superlative of luxury and robustness. The thickest G63 AMG!

It can always be thicker, fatter, more luxurious and lavish. Not only do we think so, but Pit26 Motorsports thinks so too. They are in America, California, and thought with the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG: Mweh, could be a bit fatter.

So they picked up the gauntlet and went one step further. The off-road capabilities have been addressed, the cabin has been made larger and conquering desert and dunes is now a piece of cake.

Well, it is not the first project of Pit26 Motorsports. They often hack with this axe. They target a special group of clients with money and high demands. The most luxurious and the best performance, so to speak.

Extreme G Wagon

In this case, the basis is a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG or G550. Behind the rear seats they put the saw in the chassis and extend the chassis by about 51 cm. Then they reassemble the cabin, but bigger.

They also rebuild the suspension, increase the floor space, make the car stiffer and equip the car with 20-inch Pit26 custom-made rims. Thick 38-inch tires, together with the other adjustments, provide about 23 centimeters of extra floor space. Nice in the field.

Extras for the thickest G63 AMG

Of course there are all kinds of extra options to choose from (roof tents, appearancers, construction), but despite the fact that they put 1,100 man hours into the conversion, the engine and brakes remain intact. They can tweak it a bit, but basically they don’t.

Well, a 4.0 liter V8 with 585 hp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm is not too bad, so we can live with that.

The Pit26 Motorsports G63 AMG G-Wagen Crew Cab costs at least $385,000. If you are going to choose even more options and modifications, you will undoubtedly add a lot of dollars. But then you also have something.

