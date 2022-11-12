Thick family car for 125K – Autoblog Advice

For 125 grand you can choose a very big family car. This is what we came up with!

Every now and then we read the requests with a little bit of jealousy. Not so much that we feel sorry for ourselves: we should absolutely not complain. And it’s not (directly) about the budget either. If someone goes shopping for a nice roadster for 15k, we are more ‘jealous’ than when someone can pick out a new electric crossover for 50,000 euros.

Very fat family car (really very fat)

But today there is a very big request from Kevin. Or rather, the application concerns fat cars. Kevin currently has a Tesla Model 3. He really likes the electric aspect of the car. He crosses all over Europe with it without any real problems. Yet he wants something different. Although it is a great car, it is not a ‘premium’ car. They are all bald and you can’t dress them up as nicely as an average premium German.

Kevin can also shop for something better. The business is doing well and has some money to spend. He prefers a Porsche Taycan 4S Sport Turismo, but yes, they are very pricey. So what should you do then? Used? We can understand that Kevin prefers to pick up something new with his budget. Then putting together your own car is so much fun. And with the enormous asking prices for occasions, the advantage is not too bad.

You can view the wishes and requirements for a very big family car below:

Current / previous cars: Citroen DS3 E-hdi, Audi A3 2.0 TDI s-line, Tesla Model 3 performance Buy / lease: Buy (business) Budget: +- 125,000 incl VAT Annual mileage: was 55k now expected to go to +- 35/40k due to relocation. Fuel preference: Electric, but not required. Reason for buying another car: model 3 is now at 150k km within 3 years. want something new, business is going well, 2nd hand prices model 3 are bizarre Family composition: married, baby emergence Preferred brands / models: Taycan sport tourismo, BMW M340i touring, No-go brands / models: Mercedes doesn’t attract me

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo (971)

€128,300

Sometimes it is as if people are leaning towards a car certain with their application. If the Taycan is just too small, then the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is of course a top car if you are looking for a big family car. The Panamera Sport Turismo is a great car with a very nice interior. The Porsche is relatively practical, but not extremely roomy for its size and weight. In fact, the regular Panamera has only 50 liters less luggage space. In the budget (we will come back to this later) you can choose from only the e-Hybrid.

With 452 hp, that is already a very smooth car, with which you can also drive a bit electrically. It is such a hybrid that provides better performance than it really is a very economical car. The non-hybrid is more fun to steer, but they are suddenly considerably more expensive (because of the BPM fine). And that brings us back to the budget. Only with a little haggling can you buy a standard Panamera E-Hybrid. Now you may be wondering which options you really need, but without giving up, you’ll be 20 grand further. What you can do is opt for a Porsche Cayenne with the same powertrain, which is about 19 grand cheaper.

Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro Competition

€ 102,584

If the Panamera is just too crazy, why not the Audi A7? Despite the fact that both cars come from the same concern, the technology of the Audi is quite different. The A7 with TFSI e-drive has a four-cylinder with an electric motor, good for 367 hp. The performance is excellent and if you do your best you can drive it reasonably economically. Especially if you regularly charge and drive at partial load. According to the WLTP you will get about 66 km on the battery, but you will get 40 km. Almost a sensible fat family car. Speaking of which, you can also get the technology in an Audi A6 jacket.

A big advantage of the A7 in this version: there is already a lot of it. Tip: take a red one! There are rare ugly wheels as standard, so you have to arrange that afterwards (21-inch wheels cost almost 4 mille). The A7 is forgiven, because it is otherwise an excellent offer. Good performance, good equipment, good consumption, you can drive with it and you don’t even have to budget.

Tesla Model S Long Range

€100,995

If you have a Model 3, then a Tesla Model S is of course an upgrade if you are looking for a big family car. Of course, with a Tesla you don’t have the luxury, finish or refinement of a German premium car. But for 100,000 euros you have a great total package. Yes, that Plaid is what everyone is talking about, but the regular version, the ‘Long Range’ is the actually better offering. The Model S is more luxurious than the Model 3, so you already have that gain. The Plaid is fast, but it also hits 100 km/h in 3.2 counts. The top? 250 km/h! According to Tesla, you can get 650 km on a full battery.

Also nice compared to the Model 3 is that you have a fifth door and considerably more luggage space. And even though there is no 800V system on board (still 400V), you can still charge 250 kW. The disadvantage is that there is actually nothing to choose in terms of options, which is outrageous for a car of this money. Those 21-inch wheels are a bizarrely pricey option of 4,900 euros, by the way. Other options are a beige or white interior (looks chic) ​​and AutoPilot plus FSD. Oh yeah, that steering wheel is crazy. You also have to wait a while, because you can now only order the Plaid.

BMW M340i xDrive Touring (G21)

€91,891.30 (Yes, really)

We had to scratch our heads for a while. Not very long ago you bought a BMW 340i for 54,006 euros. Then you had a rear-wheel drive sedan, but still. An M340i costs 92 mille these days! That’s an insane amount of money for a BMW 3 Series. It is a cool package: a thick six-cylinder, four-wheel drive, all kinds of M-stuff and a beautiful station wagon body.

It feels like a lot of money for a D-segment car. Not that it is not a big car (it is), but for this budget you want an M3, which is indeed just too pricey unfortunately. However, you can check a lot of options before you run out of budget. Tip: skip this Dreier and look at a 540i Touring, which costs 96,966.10 euros with the M Sport package, but a little bit more than the M340i. However, the BMW 5 Series with that engine only has 333 hp, but there are plenty of specialists who can help you with that. A 5er is the better family car (although with a Baby you don’t need more than a 3er).

Lotus Eletre S

€ 124,090

We think outside the box for a while in the search for a big family car. If you want a modern electric car, check out the Lotus Eletre. Yes, it is an electric SUV, but if there is one brand that can make it drive well, it is Lotus. They can even turn old Mitsubishis into something fun.

We have not yet driven the Lotus Eletre, but we are very confident in it in terms of performance (4.5 to 100 km/h), charging times (350 kW!) and range (600 km) it also sounds like a good offer. The only drawback is that this is a Lotus of 2,600 kg. But it is a cool thing and practical too. And of the electric SUVs, this has to be the best driving.

Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic (V295)

€ 128,613

Basically this is just an electric Mercedes-Benz 500 E, right? wow, not quite. Of course, this has to do with – how could it be otherwise – the weight of the Mercedes-Benz EQE. The device weighs just over 2,400 kg, 400 kg more than the Tesla in this overview. That is probably what you can save with a beautiful interior, because the EQE has a particularly luxurious interior.

Also handy, it is the top model. So very appealing performance (in 3.3 to 100 km/h!). The range is fairly well put together. The car is not sporty enough for the AMG badge and it is not very beautiful either. But if you are looking for a great electric car with sufficient space and a beautiful interior, then it is one of the few cars.

YOLO: Alpina D3 Touring (G21)

€ +/- € 110,000

This would have chosen the undersigned. Yes, we recommend a diesel. If you have just driven electric for 3 years, you go back to satan juice. There is a petrol Alpina B3 Touring, but it is out of budget. The Alpina D3 S is not. We don’t have an exact price, but it was around 110,000 euros at the time. Alpinas are often slightly more complete than the BMWs they are derived from, so you don’t have to go through the option lists (although it is possible of course).

The highlight is the engine, the biturbo diesel has 355 hp and 730 Nm. You have to drive it up, everyone says. However, there are so few thick diesel stations available today that you’ll probably lose it. The nice thing about the D3 is that it is an Alpina, slightly different from a BMW. The ideal car if you want to cruise through Europe at high speed.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we may find your next dream car!

