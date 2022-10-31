Thick diesel coupes – Top 10!

We take a look at the wonderful world of the fat diesel coupes on this Monday evening.

A few weeks ago we discussed a list of obscure diesel coupes. It turned out that there were quite a few omissions. People missed certain cars. That’s right, we wanted to emphasize the weird combinations. But there is also such a thing as a category of fat diesel coupes. Those will be featured today!

It is a category that was and is very rare. They are only offered sparsely and the reason is quite simple: it is a very specific market. Many petrolheads who want a coupé find a petrol engine much nicer. A thick diesel is possible, but rather in a station wagon or SUV, not in a coupe.

But actually this category of fat diesel coupés is that of the true Gran Turismo’s. Stylish, comfortable two-door cars with a huge self-igniter under the hood, allowing you to drive really long distances (if you can find diesel). A road trip with an Aston Martin Vanquish or Ferrari GTC4Lusso is of course fine, but then you are every 300 km with a hose BP Ultimate in hand. That’s why we’re looking at this particular category of cars, just because we can and they won’t be around any time soon. Lest we forget!

Mercedes Benz CLK270 CDI (C207)

2002 – 2005

This was one of the first really fat diesel coupes. The Mercedes-Benz CLK looked like a two-door E-Class, but was a C-Class under the skin. The price was above both. The car was not as dynamic as a BMW 3 Series.

But that didn’t matter, with this car you wanted to devour long pieces in a short time. Something that the car was also excellent with the CLK. Special, you got a manual gearbox as standard! Later, thick six-cylinder engines were added, but the CLK270 CDI was one of the first thick.

Alfa Romeo Brera 2.4 JTDm (939C)

2006 – 2011

It sounds strange, but actually this is the best engine for this Italian coupé. A five-cylinder powerhouse with tons of torque. You expect a quicksilver, rev-hungry cornering knight from an Alfa Romeo. The Brera is not quite that. It’s certainly not as bad as the press at the time made it out to be. The Brera with this engine is a great Gran Turismo.

Thanks to the somewhat favorable consumption (in any case compared to the V6) you can cruise through Europe with childish ease. There are few finer cars in long highway bends. Fun fact that is of no use to you: at the very end of the career you could also get the engine with automatic transmission and even later as 2.0 JTDm, with a 170 hp four-cylinder. Also fine, but that five-cylinder sounds better. Take a facelift model, they drive more pleasantly, are lighter and rust less hard.

Renault Laguna dCi Initiale 3.0 V6 (X91)

2007 – 2012

Yes, Renault once had V6 diesels too! The first batch in the Espace and Vel Satis was an intensely bad Isuzu engine. Yes, failing Japanese technology, while the Renault diesels turned out to be much more reliable. The engine in the Laguna has nothing to do with that. It is still a mystery why Renault offered this car.

The car competed directly with the big German brands and was less inferior than the fanboys would have you believe. These were really good cars. Despite the fact that it is a great occasion, the car was probably not very easy to wear when new, judging by the limited range of used cars.

BMW 635d Coupe (E63)

2008 – 2011

Perhaps one of the first really thick diesel coupes is the BMW 635d. This economical BMW 6 Series came on the market in 2007. There were a few things very special about it. Firstly, the engine, an M57 biturbo diesel with 286 hp and 580 Nm. This made the 6 Series both very fast and relatively economical. This diesel was simply limited to 250 km/h. This car has not been sold very much. This is partly due to the new price of more than a ton for options.

If you are going to spend that much money, then the consumption also matters a little less. They sold well in southern Germany and Switzerland, especially for people who want to cover a lot of fast kilometers in style. Last thing we want to say about this generation 6 Series, the finish and color do a lot for the look. In gray with five-spoke rims, such an LCI is a beautiful appearance. With M Sport stuff, tuning parts and the like, things quickly go wrong.

Peugeot 407 Coupe GT 3.0 HDI

2009 – 2011

Peugeot was one of the first with a diesel coupe with the 406 Coupé HDI. The 2.2 HDiF with particulate filter was a rare smooth-running four-cylinder, but with 100 kW (136 hp) it was not very thick. That was the 407 Coupe. You could get this successor to the 406 Coupé with the 2.2 diesel, but also with the 2.7 with 207 hp.

However, that was the beginning, because there was also a GT with 3.0 HDI engine, which fired 241 hp on the front axle. In the Netherlands, the 407 Coupé was removed from the range in 2009, but then some markets still got this nice and stubborn thick diesel coupe.

Alpina D4 BiTurbo Coupe (F32)

2014 – 2019

Alpina often builds the cars that BMW does not make itself. The D4 is a 430d, but with an updated N57 ’35d’ engine. With a maximum power of 350 hp and maximum torque of 700 Nm, they are absolute bangers. Most engines ended up in the D5 and XD3, but you could also get it in the BMW 4 Series.

That was the fastest variant. Four-wheel drive was basically standard, but if you wanted you could also get it with premium rear-wheel drive and a Drexler limited slip differential.

Audi S5 Coupe TDI (8W6)

2019 – present

Sometimes it is difficult to understand the people at Volkswagen. The company embraced diesel technology in favor of electrification. Until the whole dieselgate scandal ended there. But then! Then Audi launched a whole load of thick diesels: the S4, S5, S6 and S7 all got the same biturbo diesel with 349 hp and 700 Nm under the hood. Despite the fact that this engine comes into its own in the S4 Avant, the S5 TDI is even more special.

A sporty coupé with a monstrous torque. Basically this car does what the Brera pretends to be, minus the style. Audi had gone a bit too far with this generation (and especially the facelift) with frills. Oh yes, there is no more rotary knob for the MMI. Such a diesel scandal has to be funded from somewhere. Nevertheless a purebred beecher, as Uli would say. No longer available in the Netherlands.

Mercedes E400d 4Matic Coupe (C238)

2017 – present

There aren’t many E-segment coupes at the moment. The E-Class is a fairly unique offer in that regard. It is in any case a special device. A large four-seat coupé with a 3.0 six-cylinder in-line engine. In this case, it is equipped with four-wheel drive as standard. Considering the power (340 hp) and torque (700 Nm) not very unwise. Otherwise you will drive away everywhere with a spinning inner wheel.

Despite the fact that the diesel is absolutely no longer possible in 2022, it must be a magnificent car with an enormous range, bizarre intermediate accelerations and a very acceptable consumption. What is also cool is that Mercedes has focused on comfort. No faux-sporty aspirations, but a very smooth touring machine.

BMW 840d (G15)

2018 – present

In principle, the BMW 8 Series is also an E-segment coupé. The basis is the BMW 5 Series and that is just an E-segment car. However, BMW has put the 8 Series slightly higher in the market, as it is so beautifully called. The 8 Series is a bit wider than the E-Class and the interior is ‘Next-level’.

It is a pity that an M-Sport package is standard, which disturbs the lines of the car quite a bit. If you have 130 grand, you can now walk to the BMW dealer and buy one. 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, top of 250 and a consumption of 1 to 15.4. A true Gran Turismo and a lovely thick diesel coupé!

Bonus: Audi R8 V12 TDI

2008

It is actually quite strange that not so long ago the entire Volkswagen Group fully promoted the diesel. The highlight had to be this Audi R8 V12 TDI. Yes, an R8 with a twelve-cylinder diesel. The logic behind it was that the Le Mans cars also started driving those environmentally friendly twelve-cylinder cars around that period.

That engine in an R8 had to be a direct link between track and street. The car would never make it for a very simple reason: they couldn’t get the cooling done. A V12 biturbo generates a lot of heat, while relatively little wind comes in (the R8 has its engine in the middle).

EXTRA Bonus: Oldsmobile Toronado Diesel!

1979 – 1985

Yes, this is not a joke. Americans were more likely to practice diesel coupes than Europeans. We’ll take the Oldsmobile Toronado, because it was Oldsmobile that developed these engines, but there were more fat diesel coupes from General Motors. The idea was actually quite understandable. American cars were really extremely thirsty and slow at the time. Why not a slightly more economical slow car?

Oldsmobile sold more than 300,000 V8 diesels, including the Toronado Coupé. However, the engines proved to be very unreliable. In addition to a big 5.7 ‘LF9’, there was also a small 4.3 LF7 V8. It was also not reliable. In terms of power, it was also nothing, because they forgot to install a turbo, so most had about 105-120 hp under the hood. The unreliability was in the fact that it was actually a petrol engine that they had converted.

Read more? These are the 11 slowest cars that can reach 250 km/h!

This article Thick diesel coupes – Top 10! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Thick #diesel #coupes #Top