The hood of this thick BMW 3-Series could have looked better, you would say …

Caterpillar Never Enough is timeless. For example, you used to have a sun king in France, nowadays you have Vlad in Russia. The phenomenon is also not unknown in the car world. For some, life is not complete without a big BMW. For others, there must also be an ‘M’ on that BMW. But for the real greedy, even that is not enough. There is still a bucket of power on top.

In such cases you can turn to tuners. In exchange for an appropriate fee, they are happy to make what you want for you. A Hartge H50 for example, which is a BMW E9x 3-Series with the (tickled) V10 from the E6x M5. It is often not as easy as it sounds to make something like this. As the tuner himself pointed out, the engine’s suspension points, all wiring, electronics, transmission, etc. had to be extensively modified to get the trick done.

You then have a product that is special and completely finished. But it does cost a lot of money and you still don’t have that ‘built not bought’ feeling. Some adventurers therefore choose to start their own project. And then you end up with something like the unit die @martijngizmo found on mobile.de. What he was really looking for, we leave to our imagination. But it is not surprising that the best man who has as his life motto ‘a car never gets worse from an extra 100 hp’ stumbled upon this beast.

What we are talking about is a BMW E91, or 3-Series Touring from two generations ago. In this case, however, as in the Hartge H50, the engine is an S85 V10 from an E6x generation M5 or M6. The engine is linked to its original transmission, namely the SMG gearbox. At first glance, it is also neatly built into the interior. In ‘Murica, the M5 and M6 were also supplied with a manual gearbox at the time, but you have to miss that in this case.

The power naturally goes to the rear axle, which in this case comes from a BMW M3. The M3 generation is not mentioned in the ad. We suspect to keep it all period correct the E9x M3.

Well it is of course nice and nice, such an atmospheric V10. But the advertisement also states that a ROTEX compressor has been installed. The car is therefore not good for 507, but for 650 hp. The twenty-inch BBS wheels house big brakes to keep things under control. However, the design of the bonnet is somewhat less effectively restrained.

Because, well, Formula 1 once had coatis like this in the field. But that was soon taken away from that, to make it all a bit nicer for the eye. This is a bit of what a car would look like if you first designed it normally without considering pedestrian safety regulations and then at the last minute you think ‘oh yes, you have to do that too’. With the difference that in this case you just head a sledgehammer V10 when you go on the horns.

The advertisement is otherwise kept quite simple and simple. Whether it all works with the clocks and counters, etc., is not stated. However, conversion costs worth Rs 55,000 euros. In that respect, the asking price of 33,690 euros is a pittance. But we know that about these kinds of projects; what you put into it in terms of money, you will never get out with very few exceptions. Are you the bacon buyer, or would you rather have yourself converted than drive in this? Let us know in the comments!

