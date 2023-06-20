Thibaut Courtois has released a statement to deny the statements made at a press conference by the Belgian coach, Domenico Tedesco, who accused the goalkeeper of leaving the concentration before the match against the Estonian team on the occasion of qualifying for Euro 2024 given that he would have upset after the coach’s decision not to give him the captain’s armband.
The Real Madrid goalkeeper had to issue a statement to criticize the coach firstly for bringing to light a private conversation that does not conform to reality and also to make it clear that he had a conversation with Lukaku to clarify things. Courtois expresses that the reason why he is leaving the Belgian concentration is because he suffers from knee problems and that together with the doctors of the team they made the decision to leave the concentration
The words that have made Courtois launch into this statement are the following: “Together we decided that Romelu would be the captain against Austria and Thibaut tomorrow against Estonia. That was fine for everyone, but after the game he suddenly wanted to talk to me and said that he was going home because he was disappointed and offended. From the beginning I tried to show him the appreciation he deserves. In my eyes he is the best goalkeeper in the world. I love him as a goalkeeper but also as a human being. I am shocked.”
This afternoon I was surprised to hear the coach’s press conference in which he gave a partial and subjective account of a private conversation we had after the game against Austria.
I want to make it clear that it is not the first or the last time that I have spoken with a coach about issues related to the dressing room, but it is the first time that someone has decided to tell it publicly. I am deeply disappointed by this, but I want to make it clear that the coach’s assessments are not true.
In that conversation I asked him, not a direct benefit, explanations and decisions to avoid situations that in the past have harmed us, always seeking the general benefit. Being or not being captain of the national team is not a whim or a random decision, it must be your decision and that is what I tried to convey to you. Unfortunately I did not achieve my purpose.
I insist that in no case have I demanded anything and that I have spoken with my colleague Romelu Lukaku to clarify any circumstances related to this situation. At the same time I want to make it clear that I have not had any discussion on any similar topic with any teammates, as has been stated.
Also, yesterday afternoon I underwent a checkup for a problem with my right knee. The medical team of my Club and the national team were in contact and reviewed all the corresponding material to make the decision to leave the concentration.
