Thursday, November 24, 2022
Thibaut Courtois dresses as a hero and saves a penalty for Belgium, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in Sports
Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois.

Canada had the option to go ahead in the World Cup in Qatar.

The Belgian ‘Golden Generation’ is beginning to see its opportunities running out: against Canada, the team currently number two in the FIFA ranking will try to start the 2022 World Cup on the right foot on Wednesday in Doha.

Four years ago, Belgium He reached the semifinals in Russia-2018 and then got third place, his best historical performance in the tournament.

(Spain vs. Costa Rica: see the great goals of the match, World Cup in Qatar)
(Luis Fernando Suárez showed his face and spoke of Spain’s win in Qatar)

A consolation for T.Hibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and company, a generation of great talent but which, after thirty years of age, has still not been crowned with any major international title, despite having held first place in the world ranking for a long time.

And Courtois was precisely the protagonist of the game against Canada, stopping a penalty in the first half.

