Thibaut Courtois dresses as a hero and saves a penalty for Belgium, video

Thibaut Courtois.
Canada had the option to go ahead in the World Cup in Qatar.
November 23, 2022, 02:47 PM
The Belgian ‘Golden Generation’ is beginning to see its opportunities running out: against Canada, the team currently number two in the FIFA ranking will try to start the 2022 World Cup on the right foot on Wednesday in Doha.
Four years ago, Belgium He reached the semifinals in Russia-2018 and then got third place, his best historical performance in the tournament.
A consolation for T.Hibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and company, a generation of great talent but which, after thirty years of age, has still not been crowned with any major international title, despite having held first place in the world ranking for a long time.
And Courtois was precisely the protagonist of the game against Canada, stopping a penalty in the first half.
