Thursday, August 10, 2023
Thibaut Courtois breaks his ligament: alarm at Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Thibaut Courtois breaks his ligament: alarm at Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois.

The serious injury of the Belgian goalkeeper is confirmed.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois The anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee was torn two days after the start of the League, the Merengue club reported this Thursday.

The Belgian international was injured in training this Thursday, undergoing medical tests that revealed “a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee” for which he will have to undergo surgery.

See also  Benzema equals Marcelo's achievement

