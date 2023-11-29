Thiaw, what a blow: “severe” injury, Milan will lose him for a long time

The sensations were terrible from the first moments and the diagnosis unfortunately confirmed them. Milan will have to do without Malick Thiaw for a long time. In fact, the Rossoneri club’s press release reports that the defender “submitted this morning to an MRI which highlighted the presence of a severe myotendinous lesion of the biceps femoris of the left thigh, the evolution of which will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days”.

What is obviously frightening is the adjective “severe”, in addition to the fact that not only the muscle fiber was involved, but also the tendon. The club does not communicate the degree of the injury (it ranges from the first degree, which is the mildest, to the third), but the scenario leads one to think that it is a tear. It is difficult at the moment to imagine the recovery times precisely, but it is reasonable to imagine them in the order of at least two months. Pioli therefore finds himself another long-term defender in defense after Kalulu, Pellegrino and Caldara, all of whom were stuck in the box for a long time. And there also remains the big question mark regarding Kjaer, about whom no particular alarm has ever emerged from the Rossoneri club which has now been at a standstill for over a month (last appearance on the pitch: the final minutes against PSG on 25 October).