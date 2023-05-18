Malick Thiaw has made some comments following AC Milan’s defeat in the Champions League semi-final

Last night the Milanhe came out defeated from the San Siro field, where he saw his European dream shattered. Inter beat Pioli’s men thanks to a goal by Lautaro Martinez, who rounded up the number of goals for the Nerazzurri to three. In fact, Inter won both the first leg and the second leg against the Diavoli and thus reached the Champions League Final. Instead, Milan must be satisfied only with having reached the semi-final. Now the Rossoneri have only the championship to think about and they will have to do very well in the last three days because they still have to win participation in the next Champions League.

At the end of the Euroderby I count Inter, the Milan defender Malick Thiaw was interviewed by Prime Video Germany. The Rossoneri center spoke of the defeat suffered and the disappointment of having to leave the competition one step away from the final: “It’s very disappointing to go out when you’re already in the semis. Of course, I’m happy to have played in the semi-finals of the Champions League. I think I was a little nervous. I’m not used to playing in the semifinals. My first year at Milan? I am very happy and satisfied at Milan. I love the city, the people and the club”. See also Chivas are still unable to add more reinforcements for the Clausura 2023

Furthermore, it must be emphasized that the German defender was injured last night during the big European match. Fifteen minutes into the restart Thiaw stopped with an injury and made way for Kalulu. The Rossoneri player collapsed to the ground with cramps, tried to grit his teeth, but in the end the coach decided not to take any risks. Thus Thiaw had to leave the pitch obligatorily, despite the good game played in the Euroderby. Recovery times are still unknown, but the Rossoneri coach hopes to have him available for the final days of Serie A.

May 17, 2023

