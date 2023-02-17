And now, of course, Malick Thiaw’s parable is tantalizing. It makes Pioli greedy, it is clear, that he finally finds a valid alternative to the “usual suspects”. It entices the management, which begins to make sense of last summer’s planning. And it makes the fans greedy, eager for good news from the latest arrivals at Milanello. Having said that Thiaw, continuing like this, is destined for a leading role in the last three months of the season, what is the situation like for the other six players who joined the Rossoneri in the summer months of 2022? Let’s go in order of role and then start from Dest. Situation decidedly outlined for the US international, who will return to Barcelona without attempts to redeem him by Milan. Partly because the ransom is substantial (20 million), partly because the outsider does not seem to have given sufficient guarantees in terms of application. A sentence from Pioli, dated about a month ago, is emblematic: “I told him that his problem is his head, he must remain concentrated and applied every day because he has important characteristics”. Moreover, between now and the end of the season, with the return of Florenzi, it is difficult to think of an important job for him. Seasonal appearances: 14. Minutes: 637. Goals: 0. Assists: 0. Average rating: 5.68.