In November – as a right full-back – the German played his first match as a starter for the Rossoneri against the Grigiorossi. Now he has become a pillar of Pioli

Malick Thiaw suddenly landed on the Milan world, and in a role not his. November 2022, Giovanni Zini of Cremona, Pioli finds himself without the two full-backs – Calabria and Florenzi – and deploys the German, the one with the Arabic name which means “King”. Synonym of leader. Despite playing wide, Thiaw immediately gets applause against Cremonese, in a match that ended 0-0. Five months later, at San Siro, he will play from the 1st minute against the greys, who have changed their coach in the meantime and are looking for points for salvation. Behind there will be Thiaw, ready to lead the Milan defense to three fundamental points for the Champions League.

Column — Change your destiny with a tackle, a ball and chain exit, a couple of well done slides and a few advances. Malick Thiaw moved in silence, with the lights off, and race after race he became a pillar. Against Tottenham, in tandem with Kjaer, he canceled Harry Kane, one of more than two hundred hooks in the Premier League. Pioli often dribbled around questions about him, especially in the early days, dismissing reporters in the press room with dry and simple answers: “Malick is good, he can give us a hand”. He didn’t want to expose it. In the end he did it, the centre-back who played in midfield as a child. At Schalke they made him understand that as a “center back” he would have a future, they took him aside and convinced him to take up defense. Initially annoyed, he understood over time. And in fact now it’s a security. See also Milan-De Ketelaere, it's done: 32 million + 3 bonuses at Bruges. Visits between Sunday and Monday

Like Kalulu — His story is similar to that of Kalulu, the French centre-back who in 2020, more or less in the same period as Thiaw’s first as a starter, was deployed in Prague by Pioli, in the Europa League. The Frenchman took the field with a pair of gloves, but Ibra ordered him to take them off: “How do you look with the forwards?”. Thiaw’s impact was diverse. And now he is one of Pioli’s columns: so far he has played 18 games between the league and the Champions League, starting in the double challenge with Tottenham. At first he had finished off the list, but the Rossoneri included him at the first opportunity. Curiosity: when he played from the 1st minute, Milan only lost against Fiorentina and Udinese. Thiaw has a contract until 2027 and is doing very well in Milan. Taken at 7 million, now it’s worth more than double. Milan rub their hands. Meanwhile, he feels at home. See also Zlatan accelerates, Milan calls him: Ibra is also important from the bench

May 2nd – 10.50am

