Ice stadium Thialf in Heerenveen will receive extra money from the cabinet to invest in a sustainable solution to reduce the sharply increased energy costs. This concerns 2.44 million euros on top of the previously promised 1 million euros.

With that amount, the top sports accommodation can install so-called battery packs, writes sports minister Conny Helder in a letter to the House of Representatives. With this help, top sport can continue in Thialf, where many important skating competitions take place and Dutch top athletes often train.

Initially, Helder wanted the local authorities to contribute more to a solution, but they insisted that the central government should contribute more. On Monday, Helder promised to pay the full amount for the battery packs. The money comes from the accommodation budget for top sports and will be transferred in phases in 2023, 2024 and 2025.





“I am going to do this because an investment in battery packs sustainably improves the exploitation of Thialf in the short and long term. As a result, top sport can continue to take place in Thialf. Moreover, this contributes to the necessary sustainability of the sports sector. This will enable knowledge and expertise to be gained on how to make large sports facilities, which are also major energy consumers, more sustainable,” reports the minister.

Last year, the House of Representatives had urged a rescue operation for Thialf, which was in acute need because energy costs rose sharply due to, among other things, the war in Ukraine.

