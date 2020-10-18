In the derby against Everton, Thiago has his first starting XI for the Liverpool FC completed and showed a great performance. Shortly before the end he was badly fouled by Richarlison, but was able to continue. The Brazilian now apologized to Thiago – although this apology showed no trace of remorse.
After surviving the corona infection, Thiago celebrated his first starting XI for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby against Everton. In addition to Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, he showed an attractive performance in midfield, which got better and better as the season progressed. The Spaniard almost initiated the winning goal: With a wonderful no-look pass, he served Sadio Mane, who put Jordan Henderson on the alleged 3-2 – but who was allegedly offside. In any case, the hit didn’t count.
This scene took place a few minutes after Richarlison’s over-harsh foul on Thiago. The game was already interrupted when Everton’s Brazilian, still over-excited, slipped into Thiago with an open sole and caught him full on the shin. The Spaniard played the last few minutes of the game to the end, but he could have injured himself and missed it. In addition to Virgil van Dijk’s injury and the missing winning goal, the next bad news for Liverpool, especially after Thiagos strong game.
Richarlison was right to see the red card and will probably miss a few games due to suspension. The 23-year-old posted an apology to Thiago on Twitter, accompanied by a statement: “Anyone who knows my background knows that I was never a violent player.” The foul was due to excessive commitment, it was not his intention to injure Thiago. Instead, he withdrew when he saw that a clash with Thiago was inevitable. Looking at the pictures, however, it quickly becomes clear that Richarlison initially caught Thiago with the straight leg.
Everton’s attacker seems to see it differently, however. Under a Twitter post that showed his statement next to a picture of his open-toed foul, Richarlison responded with a picture in which he later caught Thiago with the knee and posted an emoji that was apparently intended to clearly doubt that he really was his opponent caught with a straight leg. Is that what remorse looks like?
