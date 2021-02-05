Klopp also suffers. The most smiling and winning coach in the world appears contrite in the last press conferences. You know what happened this year to Liverpool it is not normal. Suffering such a plague of injuries has swept the team. Any big club in the world would have suffered it. Three centrals (Van Dijk, Joe Gomez Y Matip) injured at the same time of long duration. Can you imagine it happening to Madrid with Ramos, Varane Y Militao? Or to Barça with I hammered, Lenglet Y Araujo? You can’t be competitive after that, it’s impossible. Not even with Salah, Mané Y Firmino, which are still lethal even though none sounds like heavenly music like Mbappé, Neymar or Messi. That is another of Klopp’s merits, having turned acceptable players into outstanding ones.

But it’s not just injuries that have affected Liverpool. Also the change of style. Liverpool have been pure adrenaline these years and the teams have read the registration. They no longer grant him spaces, now they grant him the ball. And with the ball the great failure is coming net. In this sense, we must point towards Thiago. The Spaniard arrived precisely to give him that possession profile that Liverpool did not have. Several months have passed and there are no signs of that Thiago. No sign. It was seen before Burnley Y Brighton. Two defeats in a row in Anfield incomprehensible and revealing at the same time.