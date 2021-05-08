It all happened in a minute. Che Adams was about to overtake Southampton but was met by an imperial Alisson, who avoided the goal with his body, and the next play Salah put a measured cross for Mané to finish on goal. The Senegalese did not fail, put the 1-0 on the scoreboard and Liverpool once again celebrated a win at Anfield thanks to another goal from Thiago in the 90th minute, something that was routine before and that now costs him a lot, to the point that he has only scored six goals at home in his last 12 games.

Klopp’s men knew how to withstand the onslaught of the Saints In the second half. With many losses in defense -something already common this season-, Klopp was forced to reuse Phillips and Williams as center-back pair, while Jota won the battle for the ownership to Firmino along with Salah and Mané. Later, on the brink of discount, Thiago Alcántara scored his first goal with the reds in a shot from outside the area.

Liverpool needed all three points to seek their last chance to break into the Premier League Top-4. With the victory, Klopp’s men take a step forward in the standings and they put fear in the body of Leicester, which is fourth, occupies the position of access to the Champions League and has a six-point advantage but with one more game. Southampton, meanwhile, are still immersed in their disastrous second round of the championship where they have lost 13 of the last 17 games.