Thiago Vernal (18) is part of a new batch of talented Peruvian actors, among which names like Francisca Arosson, Ray del Castillo, Brando Gallesiamong others, who undoubtedly already have or are in the crosshairs of the long-awaited international projection.

Vernal made his acting debut at the age of 10 and did so in the cinema with the film The worst of my weddings, whose third installment is already in all theaters. In said tape he once again shares credits with the Mexican diva Laura Zapata and the actor Gabriel Soto, whose fictional son he is.

And for a few months, practically, he has lived between planes and airports, because won a scholarship to study at a New York university, which has him going back and forth between the United States and Peru.

“In October I won a scholarship to study Intensive Musical Theater Training by two years. Already for the last semester, the university begins to send me to open auditions for productions and works of broadway, and much depends on what has been learned. The idea is to see and gain experience because my biggest goal now is to be in one of the productions in New York or on Broadway, which is something that I love,” says the young influencer, who on TikTok is close to a million. of followers, which has earned him to be part of interesting campaigns.

“For some time I have been an ambassador of McDonald’s Peruwhich now presents the campaign sustainable automation, which have a special paint that purifies and decontaminates the air. So far there are five murals that have this painting, which represent 1,000 adult trees. The initiative seeks to promote the use of more sustainable forms of mobility ”, he narrates.

― How difficult has it been, at your age, living alone, outside your country and your family?

It was a strong and drastic change, I thought that I would leave with a brief and perhaps with a bank card, but they told me that I should travel almost immediately and take the scholarship. I left when I just turned 17. It was hard to be there from one moment to the next, alone, to survive, to adapt to the city. Regarding the studies, at first I felt quite intimidated, I thought it would be difficult to keep up. He was the only Latino. In fact, I was feeling pretty good in the sense that I had a good training in singing, dancing and acting gained in Peru. I was very surprised to see the level of people who they are like machinesFrom a young age they are already formed and programmed throughout their lives. But we Latinos have something unique, something additional that is seen on stage. I think they are more technical and I am more passionate, I think that stands out to me.

― What courses are you taking?

Intensive acting, musical theater technique, musical theater history. Also a course to master the New York accent.

