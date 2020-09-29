Thiago Alcantara tested positive for COVID-19. That shared the Liverpool FC on Tuesday evening with. The Spaniard is currently in quarantine at home.
Thiago Alcantara’s debut against Chelsea made us want more. The Liverpool newcomer will have to pause for the time being. As the club announced on Tuesday evening, Thiago tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine for two weeks.
The 29-year-old, who was not in the squad against Arsenal on Monday, shows marginal symptoms, but is otherwise in good health.
