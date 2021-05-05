Thiago Silva was exultant after Chelsea’s victory against Real Madrid and took the opportunity to send a poisoned dart to his old team: PSG. It should be remembered that the Parisian club decided to do without him and later Thomas Tuchel. Today, months later, the London club, with both figures as protagonists, has qualified for the final, while his ex has lost in the semifinals.

“Tuchel is special for us. Unfortunately PSG failed to do their job, it was very sad for me. Tuchel’s arrival here has changed a lot of things. We deserved it and here we are. This is not a rematch compared to PSG. They made the decision to let me go and kick Tuchel out. It’s hard to explain, but it’s your choice … It was something very sad for me, but the important thing is that we are here with Chelsea, “acknowledges the center-back in the RMC Sports microphones.

Of course, Tuchel is a coach who has been able to get the best out of him. For this reason, he praised him again: “It was a difficult game, we suffered, but we controlled the second half well. Everything we said, we achieved. Tuchel has given us a lot: playing well on the field, staying calm … The players have understood.. To play well you have to take advantage of resources. We have very young people. Sometimes we make mistakes and miss more goals, but we are very happy. “

BeSoccer



Despite his 36 years and some injury problems, Thiago Silva has been a fundamental player in the tie against Real Madrid and is a regular for Thomas Tuchel. He signed for only one season, common in footballers in his career, but the English press suggests that he would be close to renewing for another campaign. Today, after a major success, he remembered those who did not want to bet on him. At least on the night of the semifinals he has shown that he is right.

Infographic via BeSoccer.