On the eve of Brazil-Serbia, the Serbian coach, Dragan Stojkovic, had joked about Brazil: “Do they play with four forwards? Do they have any defenders?”.

Respect

—

Thiago Silva, captain and central defender of the Seleção answered him in the interview area of ​​the Lusail stadium, rightly proud of the 2-0 victory: “Yesterday their coach said that we play with four strikers and asked if Brazil have anyone behind , to defend. This was not nice, disrespected us. We Brazilian defenders have a history. I have it, Marquinhos, Danilo, Alex Sandro have it. And Alisson has it too. In my opinion, this coach needs to get more information about the opponents.”