Q&A between the Serbian coach, who had made fun of the Seleção on the eve, and the captain of Tite’s team: “We Brazilian defenders have a history. Before speaking, this coach needs to get more information about the opponents”
On the eve of Brazil-Serbia, the Serbian coach, Dragan Stojkovic, had joked about Brazil: “Do they play with four forwards? Do they have any defenders?”.
Thiago Silva, captain and central defender of the Seleção answered him in the interview area of the Lusail stadium, rightly proud of the 2-0 victory: “Yesterday their coach said that we play with four strikers and asked if Brazil have anyone behind , to defend. This was not nice, disrespected us. We Brazilian defenders have a history. I have it, Marquinhos, Danilo, Alex Sandro have it. And Alisson has it too. In my opinion, this coach needs to get more information about the opponents.”
November 25, 2022 (change November 25, 2022 | 00:11)
