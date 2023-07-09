Thiago Silva, former Rossoneri defender at Chelsea, has released some statements on the goal of Milan Christian Pulisic

Thiago Silvaformer AC Milan defender now under the Chelseawas present at GP of England Of Formula 1 at Silverstone. The Brazilian has released some statements regarding his teammate Christian cleaningnow close to becoming a player of the Milan. Here are his words in this regard reported by ‘MilanNews’.

The words of Thiago Silva on Christian Pulisic — “I’m sorry because he’s a good guy, he’s a fantastic player. He didn’t have much chance to play with us last year. If he comes to Milan he will do well ”. READ ALSO: Milan, role and skills of the new goal Emegha >>>



#Thiago #Silva #Pulisic #fantastic #player #Milan