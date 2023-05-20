Intercepted by the microphones of the mix zone, Thiago Motta commented and analyzed various aspects of the match swept by Dal Bologna on the Cremona. Starting from the differences against Roma:
“Today we put on a good performance from the start to the last minute. I’m sorry for the opponents because for them it was an important match for their goal, and I say this without any hypocrisy. We respected them by playing our best from the start until in the end. It was a deserved victory. Did we see Bologna’s identity today? No, there was identity against Roma as well, but whoever stands up against us makes the difference. Roma defended themselves with high-level players, so we didn’t manage to score as much as we did today, but we dominated the match against them too, without a doubt.”
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Thiago #Motta #Today #bring #serenity #people #difficulty
Leave a Reply