“Today we put on a good performance from the start to the last minute. I’m sorry for the opponents because for them it was an important match for their goal, and I say this without any hypocrisy. We respected them by playing our best from the start until in the end. It was a deserved victory. Did we see Bologna’s identity today? No, there was identity against Roma as well, but whoever stands up against us makes the difference. Roma defended themselves with high-level players, so we didn’t manage to score as much as we did today, but we dominated the match against them too, without a doubt.”