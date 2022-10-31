Thiago Motta’s analysis
Third victory in a row for Thiago’s Bologna Motta and fourth good performance if you add the narrow defeat in Naples. Satisfied the technician who spoke to Sky Sport immediately after the game:
“It is a success that allows us to give continuity to our work, it was not an easy match but we were very good at defending together, counterattacking, sometimes also expressing a good football and deserving the victory – his analysis – I’m happy of all, this is a team success, even those who took over did very well, like Orsolini and Soriano for example. The guys are working hard during the week and today we have reaped the fruits of this commitment “.
October 31 – 11:34 pm
