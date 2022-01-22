After beating Napoli, winning the derby with Genoa and taking away the three points from Milan, there is a new Ligurian challenge for Spezia, the one with Sampdoria. And Thiago Motta doesn’t want the players to relax …

One of the unwritten laws of football is that after a sacking a team starts to play better. Yet in the case of La Spezia it can be said that it was enough for the farewell to Thiago Motta to be announced, without being completed, to change everything. The coach faced the last match of 2021, the one against Napoli, with the almost certainty of having to leave his bench. Yet from that moment the Juventus team changed gears, also winning the derby with Genoa and allowing themselves to go to San Siro to take away the three points from Milan. Now there is a new all-Ligurian challenge, the one with Sampdoria of the new (but not too much) arrival Giampaolo. See also Dreyer draws a positive interim balance after the Ahr flood

IN SHAPE – In conferencePress the coach explains that he does not want to see players relaxed, despite the string of away victories obtained since December. “It doesn’t have to happen, we have to be careful. We know what difficulties we went through to get here. We can’t control everything, the fact that there is enthusiasm from outside is good, but we have to think about our work day after day, doing our own. better and taking our responsibilities. Ours is a serious group that works for a common goal “. However, it is undeniable that beating Milan at San Siro had a particular flavor. “After Milan I had positive feelings, the same ones I had when we played well but without getting what we deserved. The victory is positive and gives us confidence and awareness in our means.”

TIE – For Spezia there will be an important absence, that of the suspended Major. A pity for the player, but a chance for whoever takes his place. “We will not have our captain, who played a great match with Milan. But football is like this, once he plays, another doesn’t. For whoever goes on the pitch it is a great opportunity, I am sure that whoever plays will do so. well”. Given the good tally: given the points collected in the last period, one might think that even a draw against Sampdoria could be important in terms of salvation. But the technician doesn’t count. “It depends on the moment and how the game goes, there are so many variables and it’s not easy to say now.” In short, Giampaolo is warned … See also Ceccarelli: "Max's tears against frustration"

January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 15:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Thiago #Motta #Positive #feelings #Milan #tie #depends #game