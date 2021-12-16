WHISTLES – One goal per half. La Spezia is not liked for its approach and management of the race. A lot delivered and never really picked up in hand. Lecce managed and put in a safe a match without too much suffering. The whistles are inevitable. “A match that started well but Lecce was superior to us and this must make us understand our reality. We have to grow, improve our level, I expect answers already against Empoli even if the Tuscans are twice as good as us. I want to see a fighting spirit is the basis of our sport. Without spirit you can’t play football. “

DEFEAT – It will also be painless, but it is still an elimination that is very annoying, because it arrived at home and against a team of a lower category. Not all this difference was seen on the pitch. And that’s not a good sign, especially for the second lines. The team appeared to be dull both physically and psychologically. Before the stop Empoli and Naples. The risk is very high. “We have to face Empoli and Napoli exactly like Empoli and Napoli have to face us and then other difficult matches. The calendar is the same for everyone. Like all teams, we too have to play with everyone, but I prefer that we watch to the future from time to time. So, let’s think game by game. First Empoli, then Napoli “. Difficult cycle, bench in the balance. “If I feel safe? Next question, but if the question is this then I say that I absolutely feel the trust of those around me. And I believe we can get out of this situation together.”