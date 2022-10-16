Bologna defeated three to two to Naples but the performance was there. Word of Thiago Motta who seemed satisfied with the game of his boys at the press conference. Attitude and desire to start from:

“The performance was there, we had an even match with Napoli and the draw would have been deserved – his words – There is regret for the result but if I look at the work done I am confident and I am happy with the guys. We will work on the details to avoid some goals taken, even if of course Napoli have a lot of quality, and we have to continue to show that we are a willing group. Both the owners and the substitutes did very well. “