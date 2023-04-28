“The right time to talk about the future? It’s always. Every day I talk to the managers. Is there a meeting with Saputo scheduled? Now there isn’t”. But it will be there in the six days that, as he arrives tomorrow, the president of Bologna Joey Saputo will live in the city. Thiago Motta a stone’s throw from Juve (“It’s a great team, with our means we’ll have to stay balanced, careful and awake”) and with the future already upon us. “At the right moment with Saputo we will weigh all things – continues the Bologna coach -: we will evaluate possible, achievable things, real objectives, what we can and want to do to raise the level in order to compete with those teams fighting for something “.