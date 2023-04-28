The Emilian coach takes stock of the rossoblù season and his and the club’s future ambitions. The Austrian center forward is still out due to injury
“The right time to talk about the future? It’s always. Every day I talk to the managers. Is there a meeting with Saputo scheduled? Now there isn’t”. But it will be there in the six days that, as he arrives tomorrow, the president of Bologna Joey Saputo will live in the city. Thiago Motta a stone’s throw from Juve (“It’s a great team, with our means we’ll have to stay balanced, careful and awake”) and with the future already upon us. “At the right moment with Saputo we will weigh all things – continues the Bologna coach -: we will evaluate possible, achievable things, real objectives, what we can and want to do to raise the level in order to compete with those teams fighting for something “.
Arna and the future
Meanwhile, even if he returned to the group today after a long injury that made him play only 41′ from the beginning of January to today, Marko Arnautovic will not be called up for the match against Juventus. “He needs to train,” specifies Thiago.
Meanwhile, director Marco Di Vaio adds: “Thiago is predestined and in the future he will go to train at other levels – he told Cronache di Spogliatoio – but I hope in the very distant future”.
