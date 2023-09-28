Thiago Motta is furious after his Bologna’s 0-0 draw at Monza. The offending episode is the goal disallowed for Ferguson at the start of the second half due to an alleged foul by Zirkzee on Caldirola. “The canceled goal? Yet another decisive episode that goes against Bologna – the coach immediately began – against Juventus I refrained from commenting, but today he is stronger than me. This is the fourth non-trivial but decisive episode that goes against”.