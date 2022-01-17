Thiago Motta who wins at San Siro and does a huge favor to Inter but above all to himself.

Overtaking operation failed. Indeed, Inter gains over Milan and thanks Thiago Motta who wins at San Siro and does a huge favor to Inter but above all to himself. Incredible victory on the Milan pitch, also for how it has matured. The result of the San Siro was sensational but not totally unfair according to Thiago Motta. The words of the technician are taken from DAZN.

COURAGE – A courageous match, that of the Ligurians, albeit with some inevitable suffering in the final including the fear linked to Messias’ goal … canceled by a too hasty whistle from Serra. And a few moments after Gyasi’s goal that gave a historic and very important victory. “I have to say good to all the players. We knew it was a difficult game to play, we were aware of having to suffer and we did it very well by remaining compact and sacrificing ourselves as a team until the end. We deserved to win also because we created opportunities even before that. of the goal of 2-1 “.

SOLID – The hand of the technician was decisive. Spezia scored with the substitutes. Thiago Motta almost took the bench by force. Precious points in terms of salvation. And after winning in Naples and Milan, the position is very solid. “We knew we were facing a strong and quality team, especially in the offensive projections but also that they left some space behind attacking a lot on the flanks with Theo and Florenzi. We were able to exploit the situation.”

