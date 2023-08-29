One of the most important sports figures in soccer is the Argentine Lionel Messi, the only player in history to win the Ballon d’Or, the FIFA World Player of the Year, the Pichichi Trophy and the Golden Boot in the same season.

In addition, he has won seven Ballon d’Ors in the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2022, and, on the other hand, he is the youngest player to win this award three times.

For fans of this legend, his son, Thiago Messi is the ‘heir’ and biggest sporting successor of the ‘Flea’ and Antonela Roccuzzo, the star’s wife.

Thiago Messi, 10 years old, entered the academy of Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the renowned soccer club in the United States in which his father landed a few months ago and has already managed to lift a title with the pink jersey.

The eldest son will train at the Inter academy, as part of a scholarship, until I can be part of the Under-12 teamsince in November of this 2023 he will be 11 years old.

In addition, Thiago integrated boat schoola soccer school for boys and girls between 6 and 18 years of age, whose main objective is to provide a comprehensive training environment for its students, according to the institute’s official website.

Thiago has been recorded on several occasions demonstrating his talent and passion for soccerIn fact, in July of this year a video went viral, in which he passed the ball between his father’s legs.

In the middle of a smile, Lionel turned around and made a knowing look, while the little boy celebrated with open arms.

VANESSA PEREZ

