Not everyone is excited about the arrival of Thiago Alcántara at Liverpool. Despite the injuries that have prevented the Spanish midfielder from making his regular debut – he has only played six games in his new shirt, the last three in a row – there are already criticisms about Thiago’s fit with Liverpool football. For example, those that come from Dieter Hamann, a former net footballer, who has expressed his opinion with the oldest of the Alcántara as a target: “The team dynamics change when Thiago is on the field, and I don’t think it’s for the better. He it’s better when the team has a lot of possession, everything Liverpool haven’t been these years. It slows down the team and they don’t play like Liverpool. “

Liverpool have not scored a goal in the Premier League in 2021, which is why they have missed several opportunities to remain the leader of the standings. Thiago has played all three games and, despite the praise he receives from many sectors of the fans, there are others who are more cautious: “Liverpool have had hard-working midfielders who are not as skilled as Thiago, but they give the ball to Mané and Salah beforehand. If the ball reaches them early on the wing, they are very difficult to stop,” adds Hamann.

And he concludes: “He is a good player, a skilled footballer. But there was never a moment during his time at Bayern where people said that he was the first name of the lineup. So I’m going to be very cautious with Thiago. Also, he plays a very different style of soccer, he likes possession. Liverpool have always been very good when they don’t have possession, get it back and attack fast. He is not that type of footballer. “