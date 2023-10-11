Businessman Thiago Brennand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, initially closed, for rape. He must also pay compensation of R$50,000 to the victim for moral damages.

It is the first conviction for the businessman, who faces a series of sexual abuse lawsuits. He is in pre-trial detention and claims to be innocent. The reporter contacted the defense, but received no response.

The decision was made by judge Israeal Salu, from the 2nd Court of Porto Feliz, who applied the maximum penalty.



