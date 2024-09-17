The court sentenced the businessman to 10 years and 6 months in a closed regime; it is the 4th conviction for violence against women

The TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) sentenced businessman Thiago Brennand to 10 years and 6 months for rape this Tuesday (September 17, 2024). The case remains under judicial secrecy.

The crime was rape with the use of physical violence and serious threats against the woman and will be served in a closed regime. It is the 3rd conviction of the businessman for sexual violence and the 4th for assault on women – he was also convicted of hit on a woman in a gym.

Brennand is arrested since April 2023, when he was detained in the United Arab Emirates after being on the run for 6 months. He was extradited and was the target of 4 arrest warrants for crimes such as rape, bodily harm and threats.

Read Thiago Brennand’s convictions:

rape of a woman in Porto Feliz, a city in the interior of SP – sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in November 2023;

sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in November 2023; assault against model Alliny Helena Gomes after an argument at a gym in the north of SP – sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in November 2023;

sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in November 2023; rape of a service provider in her home – sentenced to 8 years in January 2024;

sentenced to 8 years in January 2024; rape of a woman using physical violence and serious threats against the woman – sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in September 2024;

THE Poder360 contacted Thiago Brennand’s defense asking if he would like to comment on the businessman’s conviction. This digital newspaper had not received a response by the time this report was published. The space will be updated in case of a statement.