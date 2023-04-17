The Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo (SSP) is waiting for businessman Thiago Brennand to land in the capital of São Paulo to comply with the arrest warrants issued against him. This Sunday, the 16th, the National Secretariat of Justice, linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, confirmed that the United Arab Emirates authorized the extradition, in response to a request by the Brazilian Justice. Thiago is accused of assault and sexual violence against women.

A Brazilian Federal Police team is prepared to travel to the Emirates to bring Brennand into the country under escort. The corporation did not disclose how many agents will carry out the transfer. The details of the process are being worked out between the PF and the Ministry of the Interior of that country. Upon landing on Brazilian soil, the businessman will undergo examinations and will be sent to a prison unit. For security reasons, the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (SAP) does not disclose the location of the prison.

understand the accusations

According to the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP), Brennand responds to eight cases in Brazil, of which four had arrest warrants issued by the São Paulo Court. The first arrest warrant, in the case of model Alliny Helena Gomes, who was attacked in the gym of a shopping center in São Paulo, was issued the day after Brennand left the country and traveled abroad.

Another warrant to arrest the businessman was issued in the case of the woman who accused him of having kept her in private prison and forcibly tattooing his initials on her body. In another action, he was accused of rape by a woman taken to his mansion, in a luxury condominium, in Porto Feliz. The fourth arrest was decreed due to the report of rape in a hotel in the capital of São Paulo, made by the former Miss and medical student Stefanie Cohen.

According to the expert in Criminal Law, lawyer Leonardo Pantaleão, the existing procedural alternative to prevent Thiago Brennand, upon arriving in Brazil, from being sent directly to the penitentiary system, is for his defense to be able to revoke the arrest warrants issued against him by the court of first instance degree. “The Court of Justice of São Paulo, reassessing the reasons for the arrest, would have to disregard them and, thus, authorize him to respond to all charges in freedom.”

Earlier this month, Brennand’s defense filed requests for the São Paulo Justice to revoke the arrest warrants for the accused, but the requests were denied. Sought by the report to comment on the extradition order, the defense has not yet responded. In a video released earlier this month, Brennand denied the allegations and said he would be “unjustly arrested”.

The authorization to extradite Brennand coincided with the visit of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the United Arab Emirates. On Sunday, the 16th, the president commented that the issue had not been officially dealt with by the country’s president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and said that the matter was a matter for justice. He added, however, that the aggression of women is “humanly unacceptable” and those who committed it must pay.

Prison

Brennand was arrested in Abu Dhabi in October 2022 after his name was placed on Interpol’s wanted list. He paid bail and remained free, being monitored by the local justice system.

In March of this year, the São Paulo Civil Police seized 70 firearms belonging to Thiago Brennand, in an operation carried out in Atibaia, in the interior of São Paulo. According to the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo, the weapons were illegal, since the Army had suspended the businessman’s registration certificate as a CAC (hunters, shooters and weapons collectors).