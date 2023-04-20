Being world champion is the most important achievement in a footballer’s career and achieving it at the beginning of the career is something very difficult. This is something that Thiago Almada, who is barely 21 years old, achieved while playing in the MLS (who also became the first active player in the North American league to win a World Cup). Now, at the beginning of the MLS season, the midfielder who emerged in Vélez is being the most decisive player on his team and his name is already beginning to sound in some European teams.
Almada has played 6 games this MLS campaign in which he has participated in 9 goals with 4 goals and 5 assists. His great performance this season led him to be called up again for the Argentine National Team and he was the first player to score a goal with Albiceleste as world champion after Qatar 2022. Faced with this situation, Napoli, the top candidate to win the Series A and quarter-finalist of this edition of the UEFA Champions League, he became interested in his services for next season and he would be close to finalizing his incorporation.
The amount that the Italian team would be willing to pay for the midfielder was not revealed, but its transfer value would be around €20 million and it would become the second most expensive sale in MLS history behind Miguel Almirón who left Atlanta United. to Newcastle for €24 million in 2019. Obviously, given this situation, in Vélez they are waiting for the sale to be finalized since it will be a very important economic income but also a great opportunity for a player from the lower ranks to be able to give the jump to European elite football.
Will he make the leap to the Old Continent?
