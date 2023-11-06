Many Argentine players stand out in their teams, being their figures as well as in the leagues in which their respective teams play. Currently, Lionel Scaloni has a huge base of players at his disposal to complete his squad in each of the calls. One of the players who has been standing out the most in recent months was Thiago Almada with Atlanata United. The player who emerged in Vélez was chosen as the “Best Young Player 2023” after he finished the MLS season, thus becoming the first Argentine player to win this award.
More news and updates about the MLS:
The 22-year-old had a brilliant level in the Georgia team since he was the top assister after distributing 16 assists while he was the second in the entire league with the most participations in scoring since he added 27 in total as a result of his other 11 points. Obviously, he was recognized as an All-Star of the league and participated in the duel against Arsenal that ended in favor of the English team.
The man who became the first player to win the World Cup while playing in the MLS receives this award at the ideal time as this is a recognition that can take him to European football in the upcoming transfer markets. He was already close to being transferred since teams like Ajax and Napoli were interested in his services and even asked the MLS franchise about the conditions.
It should be noted that Almada’s transfer is valued at €27 million according to Transfermarkt, being the second most valuable player in the North American league only behind Lionel Messi. This hypothetical transfer would become the most expensive sale in the history of the MLS, exceeding the €24 million that Atlanta United added once it let Miguel Almirón go to Newcastle in the Premier League.
#Thiago #Almada #chosen #young #player #MLS