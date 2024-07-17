Thiago Alcántara, 33, who announced his retirement as a player on the 8th after his contract with Liverpool expired, will be part of Hansi Flick’s technical team “throughout the summer.” The two have reunited at Barça after coinciding at Bayern Munich in the season in which the German team won the treble after beat Barcelona 2-8 in the Champions League. Thiago will thus begin his training period as a coach at the club where he was trained from the age of 14 and with a coach he trusts in Flick. And the German will finally have the interlocutor he was looking for to better relate to the squad due to Thiago’s knowledge of the language – he is fluent in Catalan, Spanish, German and English – as well as of the institution he left in 2013.

Thiago’s incorporation was practically taken for granted since He joined the team’s training sessions that started on the 10th. The announcement, however, has been delayed and the conditions agreed between the former player and the Barcelona club explain the reasons why on the 13th he did not appear in the official presentation photograph of Flick’s staff made up of his assistants Marcus Sorg, Toni Tapalovic and Heiko Westermann, as well as José Ramon de la Fuente – goalkeeping coach – and the physical preparation team which is made up of Julio Tous, Pepe Conde, Rafa Maldonado and Germán González.

Barça said in a statement that Thiago would be with Flick’s team “for the next few weeks” “to train as a coach” and therefore “will be one of the expeditionaries” on the tour of the United States that Barcelona will begin on the 28th to face Manchester City (30th), Real Madrid (3rd August) and Milan (6th). Thiago’s collaboration could be extended depending on the circumstances and Flick’s adaptation. The coach has not yet been officially presented despite exercising intensively with double training sessions.

Flick tries to be as demanding as he is empathetic and Thiago could be a good solution to link up with the squad. The agreement reached is therefore interesting for both because the former player also plans to become a coach after retiring as a footballer, punished by injuries, after passing through Liverpool, Bayern – for seven seasons – and Barça, who transferred him in 2013 for 25 million to the German club then coached by Guardiola. Thiago’s departure caused controversy at Barça because his release clause went from 90 to 18 million after he did not play 60% of the games.

Thiago is already taking part as a member of the technical team in the training sessions of a squad that is greatly reduced due to the absence of the internationals who are on holiday after the Euro Cup and the Copa America. Some of the players with permission, however, have already met with Flick, and have even visited the construction site of the new Camp Nou. This is the case of Gavi, Pedri and Lamine Yamal, who has already exchanged messages with Flick from Germany.

Lamine Yamal has decided that as a Barça player he will wear the same number as with the national team: 19, the number assigned until now to Vitor Roque. Lamine wore 27 and has ruled out wearing 10, which corresponds to Ansu Fati, who has returned to Barça.

