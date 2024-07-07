The world of football has said goodbye to one of its most talented artists: Thiago Alcántara is retiring from professional football. The Spanish midfielder, known for his vision and elegance with the ball, is closing a brilliant chapter in the history of the sport. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the retirement of the Spanish-Brazilian through his Twitter account.
Thiago began his career in the FC Barcelona youth system, where he quickly stood out for his technique and creativity. His talent was rewarded in 2011, when he won the Champions League in his debut year with the first team, under the management of Pep Guardiola. This victory marked the beginning of a career full of successes and memorable moments.
In 2013, Thiago joined Bayern Munich, where he reached the pinnacle of his career. With the Bavarian team, he achieved the sextuple in 2020, a feat that includes the Bundesliga, the German Cup, the Champions League, the European Super Cup, the German Super Cup and the Club World Cup. This achievement cemented his legacy as one of the best midfielders of his generation.
However, injuries were a constant obstacle in Thiago’s career. Despite his undeniable talent, repeated absences due to physical problems prevented him from reaching his full potential in a sustained manner. These adversities, however, never dampened his spirit or his love for the game.
Thiago Alcántara leaves professional football having captivated millions of fans with his unique style and his ability to make football an art. We thank Thiago for giving us moments of magic and for being one of the most eye-catching players of the last decade. His legacy will live on in the memories of all those who had the privilege of watching him play. Thank you, Thiago!
