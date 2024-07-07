🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Thiago Alcantara has decided to retire from professional football.

Former Barça, Bayern, Liverpool and Spain player has made his decision.

Thiago’s passion and love for the game continues as he’s ready for a new chapter in football after a few months of planning for it. pic.twitter.com/zR4Uvum1rH

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2024