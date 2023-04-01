Dave Rasmussen has learned to deal with the inconveniences that life throws at him.

He can tell you how much space—per centimeter—an exit row seat on different planes gives you. Once, he needed a dry ice ceiling panel removed so he could run on a treadmill.

And now Rasmussen, 61, is ready for strangers who ask him the same question he’s answered his entire life: Did you play basketball?

For exceptionally tall people like Rasmussen, who is 7-foot-2, March may be the most difficult time of the year to be an American. Every March, the men’s and women’s college basketball national tournaments dominate the scene. Competition in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs is heating up. And tall people everywhere, including those who have never tried a jump shot, find themselves swept up in the moment without owing and fearing it.

Rasmussen is a retired computer specialist.

“I always feel sorry for someone else,” said Cole Aldrich, who played eight seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2019. “If you’re tall, there’s this belief that you should automatically be good at basketball. And if it’s not like that, then what’s wrong with you?

And tired. Tiffany Tweed, 37, a 6-foot-1 pharmacist from North Carolina, is interrogated all the time. She played basketball when she was young, but now she tells people she was a dancer and she does a tiptoe spin to prove it. (She never was).

Some tall people refer to other tall people as “tall.” And real tall ones tend to be wary of fake tall ones—for example, women in stiletto heels. Kimberly Schmal, a 6-foot-1 utility biller from Oak Harbor, Wash., feels the need to investigate every time she sees a tall woman.

“So you go and take a closer look: is she wearing heels? No! She’s just tall!” said Schmal, 38. “And you strike up a conversation.”

Nancy Kaplan, 55, a retired kindergarten teacher from Albany, New York, recalled how much fun she had as a member of the Tall Club of New York City in the 1990s. (Umbrella organization, Tall Clubs International , has 38 chapters in the United States and Canada).

No one was staring. No one was pointing fingers. And no one pestered her with questions about being 1.90 meters tall.

“It was so nice to walk into a big ballroom and have everyone be your height,” she said. “I could even wear heels. Heels!”.

Other than that, Kaplan has struggled with his height “every day of my life,” he said. As a young man, he was teased. Her high school basketball coach hounded her about joining the team until she agreed, though it was a short-lived experiment.

“I hate running and I hate sweating,” he said.

Rasmussen recalled attending a political rally in Milwaukee years ago. Subsequently, he was approached by Secret Service agents who assessed his interest in conducting surveillance. “I never followed up on it,” he said.

Already retired, Rasmussen has remained active. Nothing, he rides a bicycle and plays the violin and viola in quartets and an orchestra. At rehearsals, he sits on a high stool in the back row, where he can enjoy being a part of something bigger than himself.

By: SCOTT CACCIOLA